Amitabh Bachchan recalls getting a black eye and bruised nose in school boxing championship

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities on social media. It goes without saying Big B enjoys immense popularity and fans are always curious to know about him. He never fails to disappoint his fans and is super active on not just social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, but also his blog. He pens down his thoughts for the day and sometimes looks back at important incidents in his life. On Saturday night, he wrote down about a childhood experience when he participated in a boxing championship in school.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls school boxing championship

In his Saturday night blog entry, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that he participated in a boxing championship when he was in Class 4 or 5. He got a bruised nose and black eye and wrote to his father informing the same. His father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan was in England at the time. He wrote in his blog, "In BHS, Allahabad - the Boys’ High School - in the year 1953 -54, when I was in the 4th or 5th Std., and Babuji was in England for his studies, I wrote to him that I had entered the Boxing ring in School, to enhance the Cock House points of my House, the Blue House .. and that after one successful bout, had got defeated in the next one .. and that my physical condition against a stronger opponent had given me a black eye and a bleeding nose."

Responding to his letter, Amitabh's father sent him a book on boxing and inside on the first page was written, "Good hard blows are delights to the mind !!!" It was signed by him and had the date of purchase. In the early 2000s, he visited St Catharine’s College, Cambridge as he was shooting in England. During his visit, he narrated the incident to the faculty members of the college. Describing the experience, Amitabh wrote, "It was the heartiest laughter I had ever witnessed from a Britisher .. they are a bit reserved , aren’t they .. But .. I discovered that tales of a fight, any fight, seem to attract their attention rather more prominently than fish and chips !!"

