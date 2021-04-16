Amitabh Bachchan recalls his first live performance at Madison Square Garden; Navya Nanda is all hearts for it

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback photo of himself remembering his 1983 days when he was the first-ever Indian performer at Madison Square Garden. Take a look.

Amitabh Bachchan is not just known for his stellar performances in films but is also among the most followed celebrity on social media. Big B, who is an avid social media user, loves to keep his ardent fans posted about his day-to-day activities. From celebrating his film anniversaries to remembering his old shoot days, the megastar always ensures to take out time from his busy schedule to keep his fan base and netizens all hooked and entertained with his interesting posts.

Now, in his latest post, the Deewar star has recalled his first live performance at the world stadium Madison Square Garden. Big B also mentioned that he was the first-ever Indian performer to perform there. He shared a throwback photo of himself from his younger days wherein he is seen singing. Alongside the photo, Amitabh wrote, “1983 .. !!! My first LIVE performance .. that sign board at the back is Madison Square Garden .. the first ever Indian performer at this most prestigious World Stadium ..” Shortly after he shared the post, his granddaughter took note of it and was all hearts for the click. In the photo, the Sholay actor looked dapper donning stylish sunnies & is seen holding a mic.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s Post below:

In terms of works, the 78-year-old actor will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s upcoming film Brahmastra with and . He also has Mayday that will reunite him with after seven years. Apart from this, Big B is also a part of ’s The Intern that is the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film of the same name. The remake will be directed by Amit Ravindernath.

