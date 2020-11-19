Amitabh Bachchan recalls his Juhu days as he shares a throwback picture posing with his swanky car; See PHOTO

Amitabh Bachchan, who is an avid social media user, has shared a stunning throwback photo on his social media. In the photo, Big B remembers his old Juhu days.

It is no secret that Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and keeps his fans posted about his personal and professional life. From sharing stunning family pictures to posting throwback photos, Big B is a true blue social media star. Now, going by his social media post it is evident that the superstar loves to cherish his old days and often relives them by sharing throwback pictures. His Instagram is flooded with amazing throwback photos.

As we speak of this, the Don star has shared a beautiful throwback picture on his Instagram handle while recalling his old Juhu days. In the click, Big B looks dapper in a white tee with matching blazer and black jeans. The actor looks picture perfect as he poses alongside his white swanky car. In the picture, one simple cannot miss his expressions as he is gawking. Alongside the stunning shot, he writes, “Once upon a time on the upper half of the beaches of Juhu.” Needless to say, Amitabh enjoys a massive fan following across the world and his posts in no time take the internet by storm. Such is his charisma and his recent post too has amassed much love from his fans.

Few days ago, the Agneepath star shared a black and white throwback photo of himself, posing in a shirt with 'flared' sleeves and matching pants. The picture reminded us of the time when Big B was a style icon and Bell Bottoms was a trend that he kicked off. On the work front, Big B will be seen in Brahmastra with and .

Credits :Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

