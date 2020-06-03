Amitabh Bachchan recalls how he obeyed father and married Jaya Bachchan post Zanjeer's success on anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating 47 years of marriage today and so, Big B went on to share a fun fact from the time the two got married. Find out.

Amitabh Bachchan and have been married for 47 long years now and as they celebrate yet another anniversary, Big B took to social media to recall how everything happened and what lead to the marriage, eventually. While both of them first saw each other at different instances, it was their film Guddi, that marked their first-ever collaboration together, and eventually, the two fell in love with each other. But do you know how did their marriage come through?

As Big Bo recalls, their 1973 release Zanjeer, turned out to be a massive success and the team was supposed to take a trip to London to celebrate the same. However, when he was asked about who is he going with, and upon knowing the same, his father did not approve of the trip, unless, he decided to marry her. And well, that is how it happened after all. The two tied the knot on June 3, 1973, and have been together ever since. In fact, the two travelled to London on the very same day.

Sharing photos from his marriage and the anecdote about how it all happened back in the day, Big B took to social media. Along with the photos he shared, the actor wrote in the post, "T 3550 - 47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if 'Zanjeer' succeeded we, with few friends would go to London, first time, to celebrate .. Father asked who you going with ? When I told him who he said, you will marry her then go .. else you don't go .. I obeyed !

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

