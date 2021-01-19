Amitabh Bachchan recalls 'racist abuse, body blows' Team India faced & sends wishes for the incredible victory

Amitabh Bachchan joined other Bollywood celebrities in showering love on the Indian cricket team for their historical win in the Gabba Test. Check out Big B's reaction below.

Amitabh Bachchan is known to be voicing his opinions on social media besides his stellar performances in films. Be it any occasion or festivity, Big B never fails to send wishes to his ardent fans. And, as today, the entire nation is celebrating the historical win of the Indian cricket Team over Australia, the megastar also took to his social media handles to give shout out to the Indian team. In his post, he also recalled the various challenges India had to face during the series to win the big.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B has shared a photo while sharing his excitement over the win. Alongside it, he penned a note calling it "an incredible victory." He captioned the post as, “INDIAAAAA .. INDIA !! INDIAAAA .. INDIA .. THOK DIYA .. Australia ko .. INCREDIBLE VICTORY .. badhai badhai badhai .. !!Body blows ! Injury ! Racist abuse ! गले ते हथ ना रक्खीं , ठोक देयाँगे !!!!INCREDIBLE INDIA !! Don't ever underestimate INDIA !!” He also shared a similar post on his Twitter handle.

On a related note, the entire Bollywood seems to be gripped in the celebratory mood and has hailed the win on their respective social media handles. Among them who have showered love on the Indian cricket team are Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , , , , Riteish Deshmukh and .

For the unversed, Team India has created history by defeating Australia in the Gabba Test by three wickets in a fourth and final Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Credits :Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

