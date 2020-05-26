Amitabh Bachchan RECALLS stage shows with Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai as Bunty Aur Babli clocks 15 years

Amitabh Bachchan went down the memory lane as Bunty Aur Babli starring Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and him completed 15 years. The senior star shared throwback photos from stage shows where Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai and he danced on Kajra Re.

One of the popular films back in 2005 was Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role and did a special song in the film. The film went on to be a blockbuster back then and it was the first time Abhishek collaborated with his father Amitabh Bachchan on screen. Today, Bunty Aur Babli completes 15 years and taking a trip down memory lane, Senior Bachchan shared throwback photos with Abhishek, Aishwarya and Rani Mukerji.

Taking to Twitter, Senior Bachchan recalled the time he spent on Bunty Aur Babli with Rani and Abhishek. Not just this, he even remembered how Aishwarya and Abhishek joined him on stage shows post the release of the film and every time, Kajra Re would be played and they would groove together. One of the most popular songs of Bunty Aur Babli was Kajra Re which starred Aishwarya, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek. The fun song is a classic that people love even now.

Senior Bachchan wrote, “T 3543 - 15 years .. "Bunty Aur Babli " ... my first film with Abhishek .. such fun .. and what a team .. !! .. and 'kajaraare .. on all our stage shows .. yoo hooo ..”

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet with photos of Aishwarya, Abhishek and him:

T 3543 - 15 years .. "Bunty Aur Babli " ... my first film with Abhishek .. such fun .. and what a team .. !! .. and 'kajaraare .. on all our stage shows .. yoo hooo .. pic.twitter.com/9a4gkjGnsK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2020

The fun film was directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Aditya Chopra. A sequel to the same is being made with , Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shalini Pandey. Bunty Aur Babli was loved back in 2005 and Abhishek and Rani’s pairing as the two cons was a hit. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of the cop who was after Bunty and Babli.

