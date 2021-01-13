Amitabh Bachchan recalls time when Abhishek Bachchan gave his first autograph; Shares a throwback PIC

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a precious unseen throwback picture of him with Abhishek Bachchan.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is an active social media user. He makes sure to keep his fans entertained. Today, taking to Instagram, Big B has shared an amazing throwback picture with Abhishek Bachchan. In the picture, young Abhishek can be seen sitting on his Amitabh’s lap. Along with the picture, Big B has also shared an interesting trivia. The photo had been clicked in the 90s when Abhishek was just 14 years old.

The Pink actor has also mentioned in his post that the picture was clicked in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, erstwhile Soviet Union. He has also revealed that Abhishek also signed his first autograph during the event. While sharing the picture, Amitabh wote,"Tashkent , Soviet Union .. 1900’s .. where he signed his first autograph.. Abhishek.” Soon after he posted the picture, fans commented on the same. One of them wrote, "Love and respect for Senior and Junior Bachchan.” Another user corrected Big B’s caption and wrote, "Sir I think you mean 1990’s."

Check out the latest post of Amitabh Bachchan here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside and . He also has ’s MayDay, Nagraj Majule’s Jhund and Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre.

On the other hand, Abhishek will be seen in The Big Bull, which is based on the life of stock market kingpin, late Harshad Mehta. He also has Bob Biswas in the pipeline. He was last seen in Ludo and web series Breathe: Into The Shadows.

