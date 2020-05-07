Amitabh Bachchan recalls when Abhishek Bachchan once got lost as a kid on a family vacation to Netherlands
The lockdown has prompted you and I and many celebrities to refresh our memories by digging out old photos. Taking a trip down memory lane, celebrities have been sharing fond moments with their fans. Leading the pack has been Taapsee Pannu with stories from her school and family life to films and shoots. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a collage of photos from one of the best flower gardens in the world. Big B reminisced about his visit to the Keukenhof Garden, Netherlands.
Not just that, the veteran actor also had a fun anecdote to share along with a picture of some pretty flowers. Big B revealed how on their visit as a family, baby Abhishek Bachchan got lost in the valley of flowers. He wrote, "We are all living in ‘hortus conclusus’ .. wandering about within ourselves .. in our ‘enclosed garden’ .. BUT .. Keukenhof , the most beautiful open garden is different .. such fond memories of Jaya Abhishek and Shweta in these heavenly spaces .. and little Abhishek falling into one bunch , into one kyaari and almost getting lost ... those were the days !!"
Check out Amitabh Bachchan's latest Instagram post below:
The Bachchan's took to social media on Wednesday night and congratulated Navya Nanda as she graduated. In a heartwarming post for his granddaughter, Big B wrote, "So proud of you NAVYA .. god bless .. such a positive and happy attitude .. LOVE YOU." Take a look at Big B's post below:
Grand daughter Navya .. the most important day in the life of a young student - Graduation Day .. ! She graduated from College in New York, but ceremony and presence got cancelled because of Corona and lockdown .. she could not go .. we too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion .. BUT .. she though wanted to wear that Graduation gown and Cap .. so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap .. and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa .. So proud of you NAVYA .. god bless .. such a positive and happy attitude .. LOVE YOU
