Amitabh Bachchan recites haunting poetry for ‘My pride, my son, my inheritor’ Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas

Abhishek Bachchan starrer ‘Bob Biswas’ is a Kahaani spin-off. Saswata Chatterjee portrayed the character in Vidya Balan-led thriller and Abhishek has taken the reins of the character from him. Bob Biswas will be released on Zee5 on December 3. Legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and shared a video where he recites wonderful poetry for Abhishek’s Bob Biswas. Amitabh Bachchan shared a monochromatic video with a black drop where he is reciting haunting poetry for the film. Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption, “My pride, my son, my inheritor’ for Abhishek.

Sujoy Ghosh, who directed ‘Kahaani’ spoke about the casting of Abhishek Bachchan as Bob Biswas to IANS and said, “It was a very conscious decision of casting a new actor to play Bob Biswas because I wanted to move away from 'Kahaani', this is not that film. The world of this film is different. This is a new film, which has its own standing. Through this film, we have attempted to create a new world of Bob Biswas which has a fresh new perspective to the story. That is in fact, one of the reasons why I did not direct the film.”

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 1, 2021

“I am saying it is not impossible to recreate the world of Bob Biswas where Saswata who played Bob earlier can be cast. In fact, if I was helming the film, Saswata would have been a choice, but Diya is directing the film and this is the choice she made. She has her vision to the film. Our idea is to create a new film, in which the world of Bob is different from what we have seen in 'Kahaani',” said Sujoy.

