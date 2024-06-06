Amitabh Bachchan reflects on ‘51 years of togetherness, 2 progress reports' aka Shweta, Abhishek with Jaya Bachchan

On June 3, 2024, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated 51 years of marital bliss and togetherness. The duo tied the knot on June 3, 1973. On this joyous occasion, the couple received an abundance of love from family, friends, and fans worldwide.

Days after the celebration, the megastar took to his blog and expressed his eternal gratitude to all the well-wishers for their lovely wishes.

Amitabh Bachchan on 51 years of marriage with Jaya Bachchan

Taking to Tumblr, Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt gratitude note expressing, "In my most humbling self may I give my love and affection to all that have wished Jaya and Me on our Wedding Anniversary June 3, 2024. 51 years of togetherness, 2 progress reports -Shweta & Abhishek and the love and care of all."

He continued, "My eternal gratitude. Another busy day starts .. recording song for film , recording some other private stuff , and the intent of sharing some of it soon with our most dedicated Ef. I want to thank Sunil Shah Ef, from Surat, for his wishes, he went to New York and put up a video wishing us at Times Square, so grateful!"

Have a look at the fan video here:

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan's most recent appearance was in Ganpath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Regrettably, the film failed to win both audiences and critics alike.

Next up, he has Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline, featuring an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, among others.

The eagerly awaited trailer for Kalki 2898 AD is set to release on June 10, 2024. Nag Ashwin has both written and directed the film, produced by C. Aswini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies.

Santhosh Narayanan is composing the soundtrack for this upcoming sci-fi thriller. Apart from that, Big B is all set to make his Tamil debut with Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth.

