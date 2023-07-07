Amitabh Bachchan reflects on facing less criticism at 80: With age the ridicule has lessened

Amitabh Bachchan, the famed Bollywood actor known for his illustrious career spanning over 190 films, spoke up about the changing view of criticism hurled at him as he entered the later years of his life. Big B expressed his insights about how the criticism directed at him had progressively faded over time in a poignant blog entry. As the actor approaches his 81st birthday in October, in his recent blog, he used the occasion to reflect on the shift in public perception. Big B shared his thoughts on the criticism he has faced over the years and how it has subsequently faded.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about facing less criticism at 80

Amitabh Bachchan's personal blog entry reflected upon how the “ridicule has lessened” with age. He revealed "Now with age, the ridicule has lessened. Those who are asked or involved in discussions about me now understand that I am 81 years old, old, feeble, and senile.”

Big B further addressed the same conversation and added, “They bear with me, thinking it won't be for long. The responses I receive carry a sense of sympathy, as if they think, 'poor guy, he is so uninformed, let him be,' and so on."

"Moreover, I have developed the audacity to address and express issues that I might not have done before. This fearlessness has reached a stage where I voice matters that were previously unheard of,” continued the actor. In his blog post, Sr Bachchan spoke about how he has now learnt to express his thoughts freely and voice his opinions.

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

Looking ahead, Amitabh Bachchan has a number of fascinating projects in the works. One important project in his slate is Nag Ashwin's Project K, which will be the first Indian film to premiere at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con in 2023. Along with Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan is excited to lend his talents to this revolutionary production. In addition, he is poised to act in The Intern, starring Deepika Padukone, demonstrating his versatility and continuing to wow fans with his performances. While his last film was Uunchai, people are excited about his upcoming projects.

The iconic Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has observed a substantial decrease in criticism as he embraces his senior years. Those around him have contributed to a more welcoming environment by being understanding and caring.

