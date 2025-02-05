Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha’s Silsila to Sridevi’s Chandni; don’t miss re-release of 4 Bollywood cult classics this Valentine’s season

The season of love is back again and this time it is going to be even more special as some of the cult classics are lined up for re-release. Amitabh Bachchan’s Silsila, Sridevi’s Chandni, Raj Kapoor’s Awara, and Rajesh Khanna’s Aradhana; here’s a complete detail about the exciting line-up of the re-release of romantic films.

It has been revealed that cult-classics Silsila, Awara, Aradhana, and Chandni are all set to re-release on the big screens with better picture quality. The films will be re-released in the theaters with their restored 4K versions by the National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission.

Late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra’s Silsila will be released on the first day of Valentine's Week, which is February 7. Originally released in 1981, it was led by Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, and Shashi Kapoor. The film is cherished for its evergreen songs like Dekha Ek Khwab, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, and others.

This will be followed by Sridevi’s iconic film, Chandni which is poised to re-release on Valentine’s Day i.e. February 14, 2025. This was also helmed by Yash Chopra and starred Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna in lead roles, along with the late actress.

In addition to this, Raj Kapoor's crime-drama film Awara is lined up for its re-release on February 21 in PVR and INOX cinemas. Originally released in 1951, the film is considered to be one of the greatest Hindi films which was headlined by Raj Kapoor, Nargis, and Prithviraj Kapoor.

The treat continues as Rajesh Khanna's Aradhana is next in the line, which will also be re-released in theaters on February 28, 2025.

Notably, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa will also release on February 7 while Vicky Kaushal’s period-drama Chhaava is poised to hit the big screens on February 14, 2025.