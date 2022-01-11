Amitabh Bachchan remembers his bond with late Shashi Kapoor in a special photo

Indian cinema has had several screen icons whose legacy is unmatchable. Among them, a pair of leading stars who ruled hearts back in the day together was Amitabh Bachchan and the late Shashi Kapoor. The two stars delivered back to back blockbusters including films like Suhaag, Deewar, Trishul, Namak Halal and many more. Off the screen too, Shashi Kapoor and Big B used to share a great bond. Recalling the old times and his bond with him, Amitabh Bachchan shared a special post on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B shared stills from two of his films with Shashi Kapoor. The two stars certainly had managed to carve a niche for themselves back in the day and their success ratio together paved the way for their stardom. Recalling the old times, Big B shared the photo and wrote, "ज़माना बीत गया , न जाने कितनी फ़िल्में की साथ में (Times have passed, don't know how many films we did together)" As soon as Big B shared the stills, celebs began reacting to the post. Rohit Bose Roy also commented. He called Mr Bachchan and late Shashi Kapoor, 'Best pair ever.' He wrote, "Best pair ever!!! Chalk and cheese, perfect foils!"

Have a look:

Back in the day when Shashi Kapoor had passed away, Amitabh Bachchan had penned a heartfelt tribute to him on his blog and had even revealed that the senior star used to lovingly call him 'Babbua.' Their friendship also turned into family bond as Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan married Nikhil Nanda, who was maternal grandson of late Raj Kapoor. Big B and Shashi Kapoor are among the most loved duos on screen and each of their films have a separate fanbase till now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is slated to release on September 9, 2022. Besides this, Big B also has Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

