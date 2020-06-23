Amitabh Bachchan remembers his first drunk scene from Mili co starring Jaya Bachchan; See Picture

Amitabh Bachchan takes us down the memory lane as he shares artwork from his film Mili co-starring Jaya Bachchan and recalls his first drunk scene.

Amitabh Bachchan is among the many celebrities from Bollywood who love to remain active on social media and share their opinions, memories, etc. with the fans. The megastar who is currently under home quarantine with his immediate family members often keeps on sharing thoughtful and at times, humorous posts on social media that grab the attention of his fans most of the time. From posting throwback pictures to sharing some amazing poetries, Mr. Bachchan has left no stone unturned. Big B has appeared in over 200 Indian films in a career spanning more than five decades.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took us down the memory lane as he shared artwork of his 1975 film Mili. The artwork features Big B's wife and actress along with him. Not only this but Mr. Bachchan even recalled his first drunk scene from the movie which was shot much before the famous drunk scene from Amar Akbar Anthony, Satte Pe Satta, Hum and Shakti. Sharing the artwork and giving us major nostalgic feels, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Art work for our film MILI .. Jaya and me .. and my first drunk scene .. much before mirror scene of AAA , Satte pe Satta and HUM or Shakti."

For the uninitiated, the movie also starring Ashok Kumar was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The movie revolved around Shekhar, a misanthropic man, who falls in love with his cheerful neighbour, Mili. However, his world turns upside down when he finds out Mili is suffering from cancer. The film was later remade in Telugu in 1976 as Jyothi starring Jayasudha in the title role. This film was the last film of legendary music director Sachin Dev Burman.

Meanwhile, on the work front, before the lockdown, Big B was shooting for Brahmastra co-starring and which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. He was recently seen with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The movie released on OTT on 12th June 2020. The superstar will also be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller, Chehre. He will be teaming up with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years in the Tamil movie, Uyarndha Manithan. He will star in a sports drama titled Jhund which has been directed by Nagraj Manjule.

