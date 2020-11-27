  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan remembers late father Harivanshrai Bachchan on his birth anniversary with a heartfelt note

On the occasion of Harivanshrai Bachchan’s 113th birth anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note for his late father.
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: November 27, 2020 12:06 pm
Amitabh Bachchan was extremely close to his late parents, Harivanshrai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. Big B often mentions about them on social media or at public events. Today, on the occasion of Harivanshrai Bachchan’s 113th birth anniversary, the megastar of Bollywood took to his Twitter handle to pay tribute to his late father. Padma Bhushan awardee Harivanshrai Bachchan is popularly known by his pen name Bachchan. Some of his best work includes Himmat, Madhushala, Agneepath among others. The great poet passed away in 2003.

Now, taking to Twitter, Harivanshrai’s son Amiatbh wrote, “T 3735 - November 27, 2020 Pujya Babuji on the 113th birth anniversary of Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan ji.

 "I move both a pen and a gun; there are fewer such people in the world"

 "If I knew to hide, then the world would consider me a monk; the enemy has become mine, without deception."

 ~ Bachchan.”

In another tweet, Big B wrote, “T 3735 - "I want to write great poetry, not epic!" But not only did he write great poetry, he also composed "epic" in the form of autobiography. The proverbial epic .... is circulated in the epic, it is automatic.

Bachchan ji's place among India's most popular poets secured ~.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the superstar was last seen in the film Gulao Sitabo. Next, he will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it has been produced by Karan Johar. Big B also has Chehre, Jhund and Ajay Devgn’s directorial Mayday in the pipeline.

