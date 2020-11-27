Amitabh Bachchan remembers late father Harivanshrai Bachchan on his birth anniversary with a heartfelt note

On the occasion of Harivanshrai Bachchan’s 113th birth anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note for his late father.

Amitabh Bachchan was extremely close to his late parents, Harivanshrai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. Big B often mentions about them on social media or at public events. Today, on the occasion of Harivanshrai Bachchan’s 113th birth anniversary, the megastar of Bollywood took to his Twitter handle to pay tribute to his late father. Padma Bhushan awardee Harivanshrai Bachchan is popularly known by his pen name Bachchan. Some of his best work includes Himmat, Madhushala, Agneepath among others. The great poet passed away in 2003.

Now, taking to Twitter, Harivanshrai’s son Amiatbh wrote, “T 3735 - November 27, 2020 Pujya Babuji on the 113th birth anniversary of Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan ji.

"I move both a pen and a gun; there are fewer such people in the world"

"If I knew to hide, then the world would consider me a monk; the enemy has become mine, without deception."

~ Bachchan.”

T 3735 - 27 नवंबर, 2020 पूज्य बाबूजी डॉ. हरिवंश राय बच्चन जी की 113वीं जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि शत-शत नमन !! "मैं कलम और बंदूक़ चलता हूँ दोनों ; दुनिया में ऐसे बंदे कम पाए जाते हैं"

" मैं छुपाना जानता तो जग मुझे साधु समझता ; शत्रु मेरा बन गया है छल रहित व्यवहार मेरा" !

~बच्चन pic.twitter.com/jprCYKICHJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 27, 2020

In another tweet, Big B wrote, “T 3735 - "I want to write great poetry, not epic!" But not only did he write great poetry, he also composed "epic" in the form of autobiography. The proverbial epic .... is circulated in the epic, it is automatic.

Bachchan ji's place among India's most popular poets secured ~.”

T 3735 - "मैं महान काव्य लिखना चाहता हूँ, महाकाव्य नहीं !" पर उन्होंने महान काव्य ही नहीं लिखा आत्मकथा के रूप में "महाकाव्य" भी रचा है। गद्यात्मक महाकाव्य .... महाकाव्य में पर -चरित होता है, इसमें स्वचरित है।

भारत के सर्वाधिक लोकप्रिय कवियों में बच्चन जी का स्थान सुरक्षित ~ pic.twitter.com/BiBvvH4hxd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 27, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, the superstar was last seen in the film Gulao Sitabo. Next, he will be seen in and starrer Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it has been produced by . Big B also has Chehre, Jhund and ’s directorial Mayday in the pipeline.

