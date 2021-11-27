Amitabh Bachchan remembers ‘Pujya babuji’ Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his 114th birth anniversary

On the special occasion of Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s 114th birth anniversary, superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share an unseen photo with his father. While paying his special tribute, the KBC 13 host also shared a brief caption that read, “T 4109- Nov 27, 1907, Pujya babuji Ki jayanti. Naman Nov 27, 2021 birth Anniversary 114th.”

In the monochrome picture shared by the megastar, he can be seen lovingly watching his father and famous poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Meanwhile, the latter also reciprocates the sweet share by sharing an infectious smile as the camera clicks the candid moment. As soon as the post was shared online, fans of the poet went all out to share sweet tributes. A user said, “27th November 1907 114th Birth Anniversary of the legendary poet, the father of living legend #AmitabhBachchan ji, Padma Bhushan Dr Shri Harivanshrai Bachchan ji... Respect and Low bow.” Another wrote, “Babuji ko koti koti pranaam 114th birth anniversary of #HarivanshRaiBachchan ji.”

Take a look at the post below:

T 4109 - Nov 27, 1907 , पूज्य बाबूजी की जयंती । नमन

Nov 27, 2021 birth Anniversary .. 114th .. !! pic.twitter.com/tMghq2HkS5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 26, 2021

This comes just months after Amitabh Bachchan made it official that he will record one of his father’s books in his own voice. Amitabh Bachchan liking towards father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s prolific literary work is no secret to fans. While announcing the news, the Piku actor said, “I do not distance myself from the writings of my Pujya Babuji; And now his wise words, in my own voice”.

The superstar also expressed his excitement about the project in one of his previous blogs that read, “Never to keep distant the works of dear Babuji .. ever near and in the company now of all that was observed and heard and time spent with .. it is a wonder how much of the earliest remains with one .. and the recent from the years or days of hours just passed - a failure in the exercise of remembrance."

“The look of reverence .. of the mind .. of the greatness and his genius .. all put together in that one night of stimulated rendition and never the satisfaction of it .. the need and desire of wanting to do it again .. till it falls into the space of the right tone graph and sentiment," he added.

