Amitabh Bachchan remembers Rishi Kapoor for his impeccable lip sync skills and the photo is precious

Amitabh Bachchan and late actor have been great friends and in fact, have also done some of their finest films together. And today, late in the night, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a sweet memory of the veteran actor as he praised him for his lip-sync skills. He went on to write a little something about the incident and about Kapoor, and also shared a photo from the event he is talking about.

Big B went on to write, "No one but no one could lipsync a song as perfectly as Rishi Kapoor .. just look at the passion in his expression .. incredible .. even at this age and at an event the genuineness is simply unforgettable .. !!" The photo has Abhishek Bachchan and in the frame as well but it is undoubtedly Rishi Kapoor, who is enjoying himself like a true blue Bollywood veteran and it is quite visible.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

T 3562 - No one but no one could lipsync a song as perfectly as Rishi Kapoor .. just look at the passion in his expression .. incredible .. even at this age and at an event the genuineness is simply unforgettable .. !! pic.twitter.com/dWW9l8yEOy — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 13, 2020

This post is definitely filled with nostalgia as Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, and ever since, his friends and family remember him from time to time. The actor was suffering from cancer and was away in New York for about a year, and while he returned to India in 2019, the actor wasn't completed cured.

Rishi Kapoor continues to be missed!

