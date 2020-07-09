Amitabh Bachchan remembers Sholay co star Jagdeep: Lost another gem, actor of exceptional comedic repertoire

Late actor Jagdeep's Sholay co-star Amitabh Bachchan paid a tribute to him as he took to his blog to write a heartfelt eulogy. Read it below.

The Bollywood film industry has been reeling from one shock after another as legendary actors and choreographers have passed away in a span of three months. The most recent demise was that of yesteryear actor Jagdeep, Javed Jaaferi's father, who passed away on Wednesday. The Sholay actor was laid to rest on Thursday amid his close family and friends. Jagdeep's Sholay co-star Amitabh Bachchan also paid a tribute to him as he took to his blog to write a heartfelt eulogy.

Amitabh Bachchan's tribute read:

"Last night we lost another gem..Jagdeep .. the actor of exceptional comedic repertoire, passed away ..He had crafted a unique individual style of his own .. and I had the honour of working with him in several films .. the more prominent ones in the eyes of the audience being Sholay and Shahenshah .. He had even requested me to do a small guest role in a film he was producing, which I did ..A humble human .. loved by millions .. My duas and my prayers."

"Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri .. his real name , adopted Jagdeep as his film name and gave the film fraternity such memorable performances, that brought so much joy and happiness all around ..Adopting Jagdeep as his film name was such a gracious factor that exhibited the unity in diversity of the Country .. there were many others at the time that did similar .. the eminent and distinguished .. Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Meena Kumari , Jayant - Amjad Khan’s Father, a giant of a actor .. and many many others."

"One by one they all go away .. leaving the Industry bereft and deprived of their immense contribution.." Amitabh Bachchan concluded.

