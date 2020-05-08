Amitabh Bachchan remembers Sridevi and Irrfan Khan with stills of Khuda Gawah and Piku; See PHOTO

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to remember veteran actors Sridevi and Irrfan Khan as today marks 28 years of Khuda Gawah while it also marks 5 years of Piku. Check out his post here.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on social media on a special day that today is. The actor pointed out how it marks 28 years of his film with , Khuda Gawah, and 5 years of his film with Piku, with Irrfan Khan. Both Sridevi and Irrfan have been the finest of actors and continue to be celebrated for their contribution to Indian cinema. Bollywood will always be incomplete without them but the fact is, that they have left a legacy behind and so, Bachchan seemed to have something to share today.

With a post, the actor went on to share stills from both the movies and shared a collage, where he wrote, '28 years of KHUDA GAWAH .. 5 years of PIKU .. today 8th May .. and in remembrance of the two that have left us.' Well, the stills are obviously proof of how they all look great on screen but also how they will be remembered for their work time and again and Bollywood will always pay their respect to these two legends at every opportunity.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

Apart from Amitabh, too shared a still from the film Piku and she went on to pen down the lyrics of the soulful song, Lamhe Guzar Gaye from the film. In the click, the actor is seen laughing along with Irrfan Khan and Shoojit Sircar, and well, one can only imagine how priceless this photo looks right now and how the film will always be a little special than the others now.

