Amitabh Bachchan rents out his swanky office space to music company for THIS amount-Report

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest and most popular actors in Bollywood. In a career spanning over multiple decades, Big B has acted in some of the most acclaimed films of all time. Apart from acting, he also invests in properties. Recent media reports suggest that he has rented out his office space in Mumbai for a staggering amount. Let's find out more about it.

Amitabh Bachchan is renting out his property to a music company

According to MoneyControl, Amitabh Bachchan has rented out four of his commercial office spaces in Mumbai's Oshiwara region. The properties measure around 10,000 square feet and have been put out for rent for an annual amount of Rs 2.07 crore and Rs 1.03 crore in the form of security deposit. As per documents accessed by Propstack.com, the office space has been given to Warner Music India Limited for a period of five years.

Big B bought these properties in Oshiwara back in August of this year for a reported sum of Rs 7.18 crore. The property has been given a three-year lock-in period and 12 parking lots. Reportedly, the stamp duty amount for the deal is Rs 2.88 lakh and it was paid on November 30 this year. Lately, several Bollywood celebrities have been investing in real estate because of its high prices.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in the dystopian action film Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The film underperformed at the box office. He will be next seen in the bilingual science fiction action film Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The film will be released in 2024. Apart from that, he is also reuniting with Rajinikanth for the Tamil film Vettaiyan. The two had earlier worked in Mukul Anand's film Hum in the 1990s. Big B is also active on television and has been hosting the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

