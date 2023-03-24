Amitabh Bachchan resumes work after suffering an injury on the sets of Project K; Shares health update

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media, shared an update about his health on Thursday night. He recently suffered an injury on the sets of Project K. The veteran actor broke his rib cartilage and suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage while shooting for an action sequence in Hyderabad. The 80-year-old actor has shared that he has resumed work now.

Amitabh Bachchan gets back to work post suffering an injury

Big B took to his blog and shared his health update with his extended family. He wrote, "So despite the inconvenience of damaged body .. there must be desire and effort to repair .. which is being done with care and comfort of the Ef (extended family) and well wishers , and for which there is repeated gratitude and love .."

He also added that he hasn't recovered completely yet and is being treated for his rib injury. The Piku actor continued, "Work schedules have been done and the charts start filling up again .. to the joy of the ‘moi’ .. for there is no better pastime than work .. Yes the rib and toe are in a state of revolt .. but revolts must be tendered with and a solution to be found .. and find we must."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a throwback picture on social media and expressed his wish to walk on the ramp once he gets better. In the picture, he was seen sporting a black kurta with white embroidery on it. Along with it, he wrote, "thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery .. I repair .. hope to be back on the ramp soon." Have a look:

Work front

Project K also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles. Big B also has The Intern remake with Deepika.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan drops a priceless pic of birthday girl Shweta, Amitabh Bachchan and Harivansh Rai Bachchan