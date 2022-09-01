Amitabh Bachchan returns to work after testing negative for COVID-19

Veteran actor, who is no less than a perfectionist in his work, Amitabh Bachchan has finally recovered from Covid-19. The 79-year-old actor returned to work after spending nine days in isolation. The Sholay actor had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus for the second time since the onset of the pandemic in India. He shared the latest update about returning to work Thursday morning.

Amitabh wrote on his blog at around 8:40 am on Thursday, “Back at work .. your prayers (folded hands emojis) gratitude .. negative last night .. and 9 days isolation over .. mandatory is 7 days .. My love as ever to all .. you are kind and concerned throughout .. the family Ef so full of care .. .. have only my folded hands for you.”

The actor currently hosts the 14th season of the quiz reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Showing concern for his work commitments, he had said in one of his social media posts, “The sudden issues of the work front and their adjustments if at all they can be, of how to catch up with lost time , especially in the matter of the TV programme which as we are well aware, takes an immense amount of time and energy to coordinate and set up.”

Amitabh Bachchan announced that he tested Covid-19 positive on August 23 through his social media post.

In 2010, Bachchan hosted the fourth season of KBC. The fifth season started on 15 August 2011 and ended on 17 November 2011. Bachchan continued to host KBC until 2022. Also, he is awaiting the release of his next, Brahmastra Part One -Shiva, which is set to release on September 9. Post that, he has director Sooraj Barjatiya’s Uunchai and Ekta Kapoor-backed Goodbye, which also stars actor Rashmika Mandanna.

