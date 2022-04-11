Amitabh Bachchan reunites with Major Saab co-star Nafisa Ali on Uunchai sets; Fans call them ‘beautiful jodi’

Amitabh Bachchan has been having a busy schedule these days. Reportedly he has been shooting for his upcoming Sooraj Barjatya film Uunchai in Delhi. It is always a visual treat for the fans to look at two actors from yesteryear reuniting. Something similar happened on the sets of Uunchai. Big B reunited with his Major Saab co-star Nafisa Ali only to send all their fans on a nostalgic trip. For the unversed, the two played a married couple in Major Saab which also starred Ajay Devgn.

Taking to her Instagram handle Nafisa Ali shared a picture with Amitabh Bachchan as both of them can be seen smiling and hugging each other. In the picture, Nafisa can be seen wearing a white coloured salwar kameez, whereas Big B is wearing a grey hoodie layered it with a checks shirt. Sharing the pic she wrote, “My very handsome, amazing man, beautiful energy and adorable co-star Amitabh Bachchan of the film Uunchai directed by Sooraj Barjatya, presently is being currently shot in Delhi.”

Take a look:

The moment Nafisa Ali shared this picture, fans went gaga over it. They started pouring love in the comments section. One fan wrote, “Back together after Major Sahab in Pune. Worked at the Bule Diamond when you all stayed for over two months. You all were a fantastic bunch as guests. Have very special memories.” Another fan recalled their memories with the actors. “Talk about ageing super gracefully hope I can look like that in future.”

Talking about Uunchaim it stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika and Neena Gupta. Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B has Brahmastra, the Hindi remake of The Intern and Good Bye.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan falls in love with Old Delhi's charm; Shares his experience at Daryaganj: PIC