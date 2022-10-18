Amitabh Bachchan reveals Abhishek Bachchan wanted him to do Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai

Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of Uunchai, which is slated to release on November 11. The film also stars veteran actors like Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa and Sarika. Parineeti Chopra is the youngest among them. Uunchai is the 60th film made under Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions. It is jointly produced by Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films. Earlier today, the much-anticipated trailer of the movie was released and it explores the bonds of friendship.

Now, at the trailer launch event of Uunchai, Amitabh, who was present virtually was asked if his son-actor Abhishek Bachchan want him to do the film. To which, the Satte Pe Satta actor said: "Yes, Ek baar bete ne bol diya toh uski baat maan li humne." Meanwhile, the film was shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow, and Kanpur. It also marks director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s return to the big screen after 7 years. He last directed Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh has many films in his pipeline. The actor was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. The actor's latest comedy-drama film Goodbye is currently running in the theatres. It also featured Neena Gupta with Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, newcomer Abhishekh Khan and Arun Bali play supporting roles. Goodbye was theatrically released on 7 October 2022 and received positive reviews from critics.

Next, Big B is set to make his debut in Telugu cinema in Project K directed by Nag Ashwin alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He also has The Intern with Deepika Padukone in the lead.

ALSO READ: Uunchai Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani get on a journey of lifelong friendship