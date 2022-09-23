Amitabh Bachchan reveals doctors played his voice in Raju Srivastava’s ears to awaken him

Raju Srivastava’s untimely demise has left everyone shocked. The comedian who was admitted to the hospital for more than a month breathed his last on September 21. Several celebs from the TV and Bollywood fraternity mourned his loss. Fans are still not able to believe that the comedian is no more. Well, Amitabh Bachchan is one such celebrity who is shattered after hearing about Raju’s death. He took to his blog and spoke about this loss.

We all know that Raju Srivastava was an ardent fan of Amitabh Bachchan since his teens and it was said that he got his first break owing to his resemblance to Big B. Moreover, he was also known as junior Bachchan in his early days. Taking to his blog Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Another colleague friend and creative artist leaves us .. a sudden ailment and gone before time .. before his creativity time completion .. each day in the morning with him in spirit and information from near ones .. they got advised to send a voice to awaken his condition .. i did .. they played it for him in his state in his ears .. on one instance he did open his eye a bit .. and then .. went away.”