Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS he blew his hand off once with a Diwali bomb in a thoughtful POST

Amitabh Bachchan had once blown off his hand with a Diwali bomb a few years back. He has revealed this in his latest social media post. Check it out.

Amitabh Bachchan is frequently active on social media and keeps his fans entertained by sharing numerous posts in the same. Big B is known for his wit and humor and often leaves us amused with his thoughtful posts. The megastar who enjoys a massive fan following all over the country has an outstanding number of followers on his personal handles too for all the obvious reasons. As we speak of this, the Gulabo Sitabo actor has shared something yet again.

This time, Big B has shared a rather thoughtful post in which he also reveals about having blown off his hand with a Diwali bomb a few years back leaving many of his fans shocked. Here’s what he writes, “Fingers... of the hand.. the most difficult element of the human body to restructure technically.. they need movement continuously.. stop their movement and they shall become stiff... I know.. blew my hand off with a Diwali bomb some years back.. took me 2 months to move my thumb to my index finger !! BUT look what they can do when in operation... CREATIVITY!!!”

Check out his Instagram post below:

He has also shared a picture along with the post which shows the shadow of one of his hands. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has some interesting projects coming up including Gulabo Sitabo in which he will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Big B will team up with Emraan Hashmi for Chehre. He will then feature in the sports drama titled Jhund. The superstar will collaborate with Ramya Krishnan after 21 years for Uyarndha Manithan. One of his most awaited movies is ’s Brahmastra co-starring , , and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles.

