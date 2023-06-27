Amitabh Bachchan reveals he came across young girl selling roses on a rainy day; Here’s what happened next

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media, and loves sharing his opinions and experiences with his fans on various social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram. While Big B has over 48.5 million followers on Twitter, and he loves interacting with them on the micro-blogging platform, he also loves penning fun anecdotes and thoughts on his blog, which his fans keep track of, regularly! In his recent blog post, Amitabh Bachchan has shared that he came across a young girl selling roses on a rainy day. Big B mentioned that he called her near his car, and gave her some money without counting it, and she hesitatingly took the money. He wrote that she gave him the bouquet, which he did not accept. Big B wrote that she will be able to feed her family for days, and that she had a 'face of fulfillment'.

Amitabh Bachchan shares he came across a young girl selling roses on a rainy day

In his latest blog post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "… she stood there , a little one , half drenched in the heavy downpour a while before, a small bunch of red roses , worn out by rain and time , wrapped in rough paper plastic , moving from car window to car window at the traffic stop .. an expectation for the sale to feed herself and perhaps a few other small in her family .. on her soft weather worn face .. "

He further added that as she got disinterested rebuttals from the cars ahead, he was seeing her, and he beckoned her. Big B added that the security car behind him gave warning signals to her, and she backed off for a while. However, she noticed that Amitabh Bachchan was calling her, and was lowering his window for her. "I looked at her sad but filled with a face that wondered for her what lay in store .. I did not ask what the roses cost .. just gave her some money .. did not see or count what it was .. was it really necessary to do so , NO .. she hesitatingly took the money .. handed the bouquet equally hesitant .. wondering whether I would negotiate .. I told her that’s it .. go ..," wrote Big B.

Amitabh Bachchan further described the expression on the girl's face after Big B gave her the money. He wrote, "I have nothing more to say on this Blog but to express the face of that little one on getting a reward of feeding not just herself, but perhaps many more of her family .. for days perhaps .. The face of hunger being taken care of .. the face of fulfilment .. the face of , is this really happening to me .. the face of wanting to rush to the rest of the family to share her exuberance and joy ..the face ..unknown to us .. the face of a face fated for her .. I lived with that and still do .. I do not have answers for that face .. I have mirrored vision of it .. imbedded ..EVER .." He ended his blog post with the message, "you never know what you have , until to meet a FACE !!"

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Project K, alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He also has Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama Section 84.

ALSO READ: Project K: From Prabhas to Deepika Padukone, here’s how much actors are getting paid