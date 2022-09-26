Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS he played instruments in his composition for Chup, recorded it 'alone'

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who will next be seen in his upcoming film Goodbye, is a multi-talented actor to its core. Knowing about his talents, he not only has mastered his acting skills over the years but has also secretly polished his music composition skills. Recently, the Piku actor, who turned music composer for the first time in his career for R Balki's film Chup: Revenge of the Artist, opened up about his composition. He revealed that he alone has played all the required instruments in the composition, and added that he has also recorded it personally as well. For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan has composed a ‘dhun’ for R. Balki’s latest release Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the veteran actor wrote, “T 4422 – A composition of ‘moi’ after an inspiring moment from film . ..Each instrument played by ‘moi’ .. and recorded personally .. alone ..” The legendary actor, later, shared the note on his Facebook account and his Tumblr blog. Here, he shared a recording of his composition being played at the end of Chup, which read, "110 years of Indian cinema. 80 years of Amitabh Bachchan. Thank You Amit Ji...The title music at the end has been specially composed by Amitabh Bachchan." In his note on the blog, the veteran actor further wrote, “A composition of 'moi' after an inspiring moment from film .. Each instrument played by 'moi' .. and recorded personally .. alone.”