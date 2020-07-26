Amitabh Bachchan reveals he sings at night while in isolation ward as COVID 19 treatment continues

Amitabh Bachchan who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 opened up about how he sings in the isolation ward at night in an attempt to fall asleep.

Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for COVID-19 recently and has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. It’s been a few weeks since the superstar has been in isolation as his treatment continues. Taking to his blog the actor shared his thoughts about being in isolation. He opened up about the effects it can have on the mental health of patients who are being treated for the same. Big B went on to reveal he sings in the isolation ward at night.

In his blog, Bachchan wrote, “In the darkness of the night and the shiver of the cold room, I sing .. eyes shut in attempted sleep.. there is no one about or around.. and the freedom to be able to do that will extend I know if in the Will of the Almighty there is release.”

The actor also shed light on the lesser-known side effects of treatment for COVID-19, which requires a patient to spend weeks alone in isolation without seeing the faces of anyone. He shared that even though nurses and doctors visit him in his ward, he doesn’t get to know who they are, see their features, or expressions since they are always covered in PPE kits.

He wrote, “The mental state sparks from the stark reality that the CoViD patient, put in hospitalised isolation, never gets to see another human .. for weeks .. There are the nurses and the doctors on visit and medicine care .. but they ever appear in PPE units .. you never get to know who they are, what are their features, expressions because they are forever covered in the units for protection .. all white beings about .. almost robotic in their presence .. they deliver what is prescribed and leave .. leave because longer stay has the fear of contamination.”

The 102 Not Out actor added that the doctor, under whose guidance the treatment for novel Coronavirus is being carried out, never comes near to give a hand of assurance. He communicates to the patient via video call. He adds that though it is “the best under circumstances”, it’s still impersonal. Apart from that, the actor went on to talk about the after-effects once isolation is done.

He wrote, “...does it have an effect psychologically mentally , psychologists say it does .. patients after release are tempered .. they are given to consultation with professional mind talkers .. they are afraid to be in public for fear or apprehension of being treated differently .. treated as one that has carried the disease .. a pariah syndrome .. driving them into deeper depression and in the loneliness that they have just come out of .. And even though the disease may have left the system the cases of a low fever pursuing for 3-4 weeks is never ruled out ..”

He concluded his blog post by sharing how COVID-19 changed things in the medical realm leaving everyone handicap. “Never before has the medical realm been so handicapped .. not just one or two regions .. the entire Universe .. Trial and error were never in such great demand than now ..”

Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya and grandaughter Aaradhya are currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19. In one of his latest tweets, the actor dismissed reports that claimed he tested negative for COVID-19 after a week of treatment.

Credits :Batchan Bol

