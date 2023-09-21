Amitabh Bachchan reveals he suggested the lit-up 'Sara Zamana' costume; says, ‘I regretted it later though’

There are multiple movies and characters of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan that have a lasting impact on cinephiles. Be it the angry young man Vijay, the comic character Anthony Gonsalves from Amar Akbar Anthony, or the strict principal Narayan Shankar from the movie Mohabattein. But it’s really difficult to erase the image of Big B donning a lit-up costume out of our minds. Probably for the first time in the history of Indian cinema, it was Bachchan who wore that peculiar suit in the film Yaarana in 1981. Recently, the Shahenshah actor revealed that it was his idea to come up with that glowing outfit.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he suggested the 'Sara Zamana' costume

In the movie, there was a song titled Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana wherein Amitabh Bachchan wore two outfits. While the first one became a trend later, his custom jacket and pant set had little lit-up bulbs on it which made everyone’s eyes pop. Recently in an episode of the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, the actor revealed that it was he who suggested the outfit for the song.

He said, “That outfit was also my idea,” adding that he regretted his idea later. Big B continued, “I regretted it later though. I told the designer that I wanted bulbs and it needed to spark. He got it made and I asked him how did he do it. The designer said, ‘I have attached it all to the wire and that will go to the plug’.” Senior Bachchan further added, “So, all those steps that you saw in the dance were because of the plug as the electricity was running in me.”

Furthermore, the Wazir actor divulged that he gave the idea to shoot the song at an indoor stadium in Kolkata. The stadium had the capacity to accommodate only 12,000 people but eventually, 50,000 people showed up.

He revealed, “I had suggested the producer to shoot one of the songs, ‘Sara Zamana’, in a different way. There was a new indoor stadium in Kolkata called Netaji Subhash Stadium. They asked how we would bring people there and shoot. I suggested that we should spread the word about the shooting. The stadium could have only 12,000 people but 50,000 people had come and another 50,000 were waiting outside."

