Amitabh Bachchan reveals he tested positive for COVID 19; Says family & staff have undergone tests

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted stating that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor further added that he has been shifted to a hospital and his family and staff too have undergone the tests.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

