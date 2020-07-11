  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan reveals he tested positive for COVID 19; Says family & staff have undergone tests

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted stating that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor further added that he has been shifted to a hospital and his family and staff too have undergone the tests.
Mumbai Updated: July 11, 2020 11:21 pm
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted stating that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor further added that he has been shifted to the hospital.

Check out the tweet

Credits :Twitter

