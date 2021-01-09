Amitabh Bachchan reveals his father brokedown & lil Abhishek was concerned on his return post Coolie accident

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle to share a precious throwback picture of him. The photo also features lil Abhishek Bachchan.

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Apart from acting in many hit films, the legendary actor also loves to keep his fans entertained with his interesting posts. Now, Big B has taken to his social media handle to share a precious throwback picture which has been shared by one of his fans to announce that the legendary actor has reached over 45 million followers on Twitter. However, the star has mentioned in his post that it is more than just a picture as it says a lot more than that.

While sharing the picture, he wrote that was the time when he returned home after surviving death while shooting for 1982 hit film Coolie. He also mentioned that it was the first time when he saw his father break down in tears. The accident happened during an action fighting sequence opposite co-star Puneet Issar. The throwback picture also features a concerned Abhishek Bachchan. Amitabh’s post read as, “.. the picture and caption from a fan announces the 45 million I have reached on Twitter, but the picture says a lot more ..It’s the moment I came home after surviving from death after my ‘Coolie’ accident ..It’s the first time ever I saw my Father break down ..A very concerned Abhishek on the side looks on ..”

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s latest post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has an array of interesting ventures in the pipeline. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside lovebirds and . He will be also seen in ’s MayDay, Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, Chehre and an untitled film co-starring and Prabhas.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's trip to Ladakh in minus 33 degrees gets his fans concerned

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Share your comment ×