Amitabh Bachchan reveals his father's poems are giving him company during his stay at the hospital

Amitabh Bachchan continues to keep in touch with his followers on social media amidst his treatment at the hospital for COVID-19. Meanwhile, check out his latest tweet.

Amitabh Bachchan along with three other members of his family including his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya had been diagnosed with COVID-19 sometime back. While Big B and Abhishek were being admitted to the Nanavati hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were being advised home quarantine by the concerned authorities. However, a few days back, the mother-daughter duo was also admitted to the same hospital. On the other hand, , Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and other family members have tested negative for COVID-19.

In the midst of all this, Big B has been keeping in touch with everyone on social media. He has also expressed his gratitude towards fans and well-wishers for their prayers. In his recent tweet, Amitabh Bachchan remembers his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan as he shares an old video of himself reading a few lines from the later’s poems. The Brahmastra star further adds that his father’s poems have given him company amidst his isolation phase at the hospital.

Check out his tweet below:

T 3606 - बाबूजी की कविता के कुछ पल । वो इसी तरह गाया करते थे कवि सम्मेलनों में । अस्पताल के अकेले पन में उनकी बहुत याद आती है, और उन्हीं के शब्दों से अपनी सूनी रातों को आबाद करता हूँ । pic.twitter.com/KmSJoliQmz — Amitabh Bachchan (SrBachchan) July 26, 2020

Despite multiple efforts, there has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in India. In the midst of all this, numerous celebs or their family members have also been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past few months. Veteran actor Anupam Kher had earlier revealed that his mother had tested positive for Coronavirus. However, she recovered soon and discharged from the hospital a few days back. Meanwhile, TV actors Parth Samthaan and Shrenu Parikh were also diagnosed with COVID-19 sometime back.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he sings at night while in isolation ward as COVID 19 treatment continues

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×