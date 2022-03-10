Amitabh Bachchan reveals his Jhund co-star asking him ‘rote kaise hai’ before filming an emotional scene

Amitabh Bachchan has been basking in the success of the recently released movie Jhund. The film has received rave reviews. Big B is playing the role of a coach in the film who inspires slum kids to take up the game. It was reported that many actors in the films were facing the camera for the first time. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Amitabh spoke about a lot of things related to the film and one of them was about a moment that left even Big B stunned.

For the unversed, the actors who played the young footballers were selected from the slums themselves and given limited acting workshops before the shoot began. Talking about one of the most memorable moments on the sets of Jhund, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that there is a scene where the kids are in tears. Before this scene was filmed, one of the kids came up to him and asked ‘Sir rote kaise hai?’ (How does one cry?). Talking about this Big B said, there is a lot of pain in this and probably his circumstances and the way he lived and the atmosphere he grew up in was so harsh that maybe he was beyond crying. Big B said that this moment stayed with him for long.

Amitabh Bachchan even went on to praise the young kids. The veteran actor said, "But really the praiseworthy portion of the film is the youngsters that have performed in it- the boys from the slum. They have been absolutely exceptional in terms of their talent. They were so natural."

The film, directed by Nagraj Manjule, tracks the story of the real-life Vijay Barse, who pioneered Slum Soccer in India. The film was released on March 4 in theatres.

