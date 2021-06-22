Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he came up with the iconic style of knotted shirt while filming Deewaar

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been a trendsetter for many years. Recently, the actor opened up about how he gave rise to the style of knotting a shirt.

Be it the iconic 'Shahenshah' hairstyle or a french beard, Amitabh Bachchan has been behind several such styles that were followed by people throughout the nation. Big B is a renowned actor in the Indian Cinema. The actor has been a trendsetter since he started his career in Bollywood. Recently, the veteran actor spoke about how he turned a fashion blunder into a style that the entire nation loved. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of himself from the sets of Deewaar.

In the picture, the actor can be seen styling a blue shirt with a knot in front and a white pant. Mr Bachchan has disclosed in the captions as to how he came up with the iconic style of tying the shirt, he wrote, “… those were the days my friend .. and the knotted shirt .. it has a story .. first day of shoot .. shot ready .. camera about to roll .. and the discovery that the shirt has been made too long - beyond the knees .. director could not wait for another shirt or a replaced actor .. so tied it up in a knot and …”. On the post actor Sunil Grover commented, “We all copied”.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram post-

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has a handful of projects in the works. The actor will star with , , Nagarjuna Akkineni, and in Ayan Mukherji's directorial flick ‘Brahmastra’. Apart from that, the actor will be reuniting with his Piku co-star in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film ‘The Intern’.

