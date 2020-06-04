Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS 'the most important Graph of 2020' and it is relatable

Amitabh Bachchan shares yet another insight into the year 2020 showing the importance of various things this year.

Amitabh Bachchan is among those actors who are quite active on social media and never fail to impress fans with their amazing posts. Due to the lockdown, Mr. Bachchan has become more active and has his social media game on point. From sharing selfies to some hilarious post, Big B has been updating fans about his quarantine life. From posting throwback pictures to sharing some amazing poetries, Mr. Bachchan has left no stone unturned. The megastar has also been urging fans to stay indoors and maintain social distancing.

The year 2020 has not started on a good note for everyone of us. First the deadly virus Coronavirus, then the earthquake, the blast and now Cyclone Nisarga. Everyone is just wishing for this year to skip away. Amid all this, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a hilarious graph of 2020. He showed the increase and decrease of various things and their importance this year. Through this graph, the megastar has shown that the demand for internet, sweatpants, toilet paper, alcohol and others have increased whereas the demand for car, shaving and other products have decreased. On the other hand, the demand for coffee remains steady whereas the demand for masks varies. Sharing this graph, the Badla actor wrote, ".... the most important Graph of 2020 !!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, before the lockdown, Big B was shooting for Brahmastra co-starring and which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will also be collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo which will be releasing on OTT on 12th June 2020. The superstar will also be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller, Chehre. He will be teaming up with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years in the Tamil movie, Uyarndha Manithan. He will star in a sports drama titled Jhund which has been directed by Nagraj Manjule.

