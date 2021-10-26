Amitabh Bachchan reveals son Abhishek’s surprise for Aishwarya Rai on Karwa Chauth & it’s fully filmy

Last Sunday, B’Town celebs, just like the rest of the country celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth. Social media was abuzz with gorgeous and adorable pictures featuring decked-up women in their traditional attires as they fast and pray for the long lives and good health of their husbands. Amid this, Amitabh Bachchan has revealed in his blog that son Abhishek had the sweetest surprise for Aishwarya Rai on the occasion, and it’s filmy, to say the least.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Amitabh Bachchan described the festival and the rituals of Karwa Chauth in his blog. The actor wrote, ".. a day with the family for Karva Chauth .. the day the wives pray for the longevity and good wishes for the husbands .. fasting the entire day ..pooja in the day and in the evening .. dressed up for the occasion and then the scramble to see the Moon .. through the sieve, light a diya, say a prayer, pour some ganga jal towards the Moon .. throw the diya (earthen lamp)over the shoulder with the back to the Moon .. and have the first bite from the hands of the husband and drink the first glass of water for the day."

Amitabh Bachchan further goes on to describe the moon and even terms it ‘generous’ as it appeared well before time this year. The Sholay actor then reveals how Abhishek Bachchan surprised everyone in the family, especially Aishwarya, by flying in from Delhi, where he was shooting for the upcoming season of the web-series, ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’. Amitabh wrote, ".. and the evening was given a surprise by the Son, Abhishek, who was shooting in Delhi for Breath, but without warning suddenly landed up at home .. and a roar of surprise and wonder in the family, who were just not expecting this...So the family was complete at the festive time .. and the dining table banter was filled with laughter and delightful special food."

Sweet AND filmy, isn’t it?

Recently, Abhishek took to social media to announce the Season 2 of Breathe. The Amazon Prime Video Original show has been recommissioned by the streamer for a second season. Taking to his social media handle, Abhishek Bachchan posted a picture of him posing with the entire team of the series as they stood behind the big poster of ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher, the sequel will see Naveen Kasturia join in a lead role.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan approached to play Tiger Shroff’s father in Ganapath; Deets Inside