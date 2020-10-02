  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan reveals what granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan thinks is the real meaning of Covid 19

On a recent show, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan were recently watching KBC and the young one shared her thoughts on coronavirus.
23143 reads Mumbai
Amitabh Bachchan with granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan reveals what granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan thinks is the real meaning of Covid 19.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amitabh Bachchan recently resumed shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati and the popular game show's new season began just a few days ago. Even at 77, Big B is working almost 15 hours a day as he continues to shoot for KBC. On a recent show, the legendary actor revealed that he and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan were recently watching KBC and the young one shared her thoughts on coronavirus. 

Speaking on NDTV telethon on good health and the importance to stay safe from the deadly virus, Big B revealed what 8-year-old Aaradhya's understanding was of the Covid 19 pandemic. 

Amitabh said, "Last night, my granddaughter Aaradhya was seeing KBC and said, you know, this corona might mean ‘the crown’ but actually it is ‘karo na’. Which means, ‘don’t do’. I thought that was brilliant." 

Amitabh and Aaradhya, along with Abishek and Aishwarya Rai, had tested positive for coronavirus. While Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya recovered rather swiftly, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan took almost close to a month and were even admitted in the hospital. 

During Aaradhya and Aishwarya's discharge, Amitabh had even penned a note on his blog and written how Aaradhya had adorably assured him that everything will be fine soon. "They go home the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..’you’ll be home soon’ she assures .. I must believe her," the legendary actor had remarked.  

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan wears 'green ribbon' on the sets of KBC; REVEALS he is a pledged organ donor

Credits :NDTV

You may like these
Amitabh Bachchan fans in Kolkata start non stop yagna till he, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya are COVID 19 free
COVID 19: Lata Mangeshkar prays for Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya, Abhishek & Aaradhya’s speedy recovery
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan are joined by grandchildren Aaradhya, Navya, Agastya for perfect fam jam pics
After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek are proud of Aaradhya’s tribute to COVID 19 warriors
Aaradhya Bachchan’s monologue on girl power makes Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proud
Photos: Amitabh Bachchan performs Diwali pooja with Jaya, Aaradhya, Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement