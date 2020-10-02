Amitabh Bachchan reveals what granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan thinks is the real meaning of Covid 19

On a recent show, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan were recently watching KBC and the young one shared her thoughts on coronavirus.

Speaking on NDTV telethon on good health and the importance to stay safe from the deadly virus, Big B revealed what 8-year-old Aaradhya's understanding was of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Amitabh said, "Last night, my granddaughter Aaradhya was seeing KBC and said, you know, this corona might mean ‘the crown’ but actually it is ‘karo na’. Which means, ‘don’t do’. I thought that was brilliant."

Amitabh and Aaradhya, along with Abishek and Aishwarya Rai, had tested positive for coronavirus. While Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya recovered rather swiftly, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan took almost close to a month and were even admitted in the hospital.

During Aaradhya and Aishwarya's discharge, Amitabh had even penned a note on his blog and written how Aaradhya had adorably assured him that everything will be fine soon. "They go home the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..’you’ll be home soon’ she assures .. I must believe her," the legendary actor had remarked.

