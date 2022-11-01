Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS why he takes his shoes off before meeting fans outside Jalsa

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan loves interacting with his fans whether it is by greeting fans gathered outside his Mumbai home Jalsa , or by sometimes replying on social media. The megastar also loves sharing his thoughts and feelings with his fans and often pens lengthy notes on his blog. In his latest blog post, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about the ‘Chatt pooja’ and shared pictures from the rituals. He then also shared pictures from his Sunday meet-and-greet with his fans and shared a few observations.

In his blog post, Amitabh Bachchan shared a few pictures as he met his fans in front of his house Jalsa. One of the pictures showed Big B taking off his footwear before he headed outside to meet his fans. He said that he takes off his shoes every time he proceeds to meet his fans because interacting with his well-wishers is a ‘devotion’ for him. “shoes off when I go to meet the well wishers .. its a devotion for me ..,” wrote Big B, with folded hand emojis.

Amitabh Bachchan feels lesser number of fans show up at Jalsa

In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan also shared that he feels the number of fans and their enthusiasm has lessened. “I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera .. and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan.