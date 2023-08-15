Amitabh Bachchan reviews Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer after watching it twice: ‘Eyes have been in aqua flow…’

The film Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, releases in cinemas on August 18. Junior Bachchan is essaying the role of a mentor to a physically disabled woman who wants to play cricket for the country. This also gives his character a new hope in life. Abhishek’s father and superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, reviewed the film on his blog and penned down his feelings after he saw it twice. Interestingly, Amit ji will also be making a cameo appearance in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan gives verdict on Abhishek Bachchan’s film Ghoomer

Taking to his official blog on Monday night, Amitabh Bachchan shared the review of his son’s film. He revealed that he saw the film twice in a day and it left him in tears. He wrote, "So yes saw Ghoomer back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply incredible.. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved, they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds .. each notices something that is so endearing and appealing."

Amit ji also praised the director of the film for effortlessly portraying a complex story in a simple manner. "The emotions relate to yes the game of cricket and the tale of a girl and her ambition .. but it is really the feel of the depiction and its impress upon not just the game, but of the effect of family, of the mother, of what middle India stands for in our lives ..it is the simplicity of the way the narration occurs .. it is the deftness with which R Balki has knitted before us, in the simplest of manner, a most complex idea .. of losers and winners .. of what each one of us has been through,” he said.

Catch the R Balki directorial in a theater near you from this Friday!

