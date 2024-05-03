Amitabh Bachchan revisits Abhishek Bachchan's performance in Manmarziyaan after over 5 years: 'Simply superb Bhaiyu'

Legendary megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a celebrated icon in Bollywood and is also a loving father of actor Abhishek Bachchan, who has delighted the audience with his performances over the years. On various occasions, Big B showers love on his son on social media and heaps praise on his performance.

Now yet again, as the legendary icon came across a video clip of his son from the 2018 film Manmarziyaan on X, he lauded Abhishek’s ‘superb’ performance in the role of Robbie.

Amitabh Bachchan lauds Abhishek Bachchan's performance in Manmarziyaan

Today, on May 3, a while back, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his X (formerly Twitter) and re-tweeted a post shared by the fan page of Abhishek Bachchan. The video clip features Junior Bachchan’s endearing video edit clip as Robbie Bhatia from Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan. In the film, he was seen essaying the role of an innocent and calm Punjabi boy.

The song Sacchi Mohabbat accompanies in the background with “If innocence had a face,” written over the video. Reacting to the same, Sr Bachchan praised his son’s ‘superb’ act in the ‘extraordinary’ film.

Mr Bachchan wrote, "your performance simply superb Bhaiyu !! (Accompanied by a red-heart emoji) and what a film .. extraordinary !!!"

Take a look:

Reacting to the appreciation from the Shehnshah of Bollywood, several fans chimed in and agreed with him. A user wrote, "Indeed, you've said it perfectly. There's no one quite like bhaiyu. Thank you for your kind words and encouragement!"

Another user commented, “Abhishek: you rocked. The scene where you remove your turban and light a cigarette completely depicted the inner turmoil of the character. Amazing performance: Waiting to see you in more such roles.”

Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles was released in 2018. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film is one of the critically acclaimed films that has garnered a cult fan following over the years.

On the professional front, Sr Bachchan will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD co-starring Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Disha Patani, and Dulquer Salmaan among others. The film is poised to hit the theaters on May 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in R. Balki’s Ghoomer which was released last year in 2023.

