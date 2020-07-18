Amitabh Bachchan’s COVID 19 ward musing is all about introspection; Writes ‘fated decisions remain fated’

Amitabh Bachchan has been in hospital since last week after being tested positive for COVID 19. While he along with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan are in hospital, Big B reflected on his thoughts and shared them on his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan has been in the COVID 19 ward of Nanavati hospital since last week. After testing positive for COVID 19, Big B along with Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to the hospital on Saturday, last week. Yesterday evening, even and , who were quarantining at home, also were shifted to the hospital. Amid his time at the COVID 19 ward, Big B has been following his daily routine of replying to his fans with birthday wishes on blog and also penning his thoughts.

Taking to his blog, Big B penned his thoughts about introspecting while being in the hospital. The senior star shared that all his life, he never got time to sit back and think about his decisions for a moment. He further expressed that he did not get time to think what was good or bad and now, in the hospital his mind his tracing back events. He wrote, ““In the rush of life , when did I ever get the time to , to sit somewhere , for a while and to think .. that what I did , what I said and what I believed in .. what was good in that and what bad ..” now I get the time.”

Further, he shared what his mind was remembering and how he was reflecting on what should or what could have been done differently. Mr Bachchan, however, concluded his blog by mentioning that fated decisions will always remain that ways, even after wondering about them. He wrote, “and in these moments doth the mind trace back events words, incidents as vividly as one can ever imagine .. distinct, precise, specific and with the clarity of its occurrence .. and you wonder .. wonder what transpired as a result of it .. and you wonder whether it should or could have been done differently .. .. but wonder as much you may .. fated decisions remain fated ..”

Meanwhile, Big B has been sharing updates on his Twitter account too and has even thanked everyone for their prayers for his family. Amitabh Bachchan even shared a photo of God a day back, indicating that he is devoting his time to prayers while being in the COVID 19 ward. As per reports, last evening, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were moved to hospital after they developed mild symptoms of COVID 19, post home quarantining. Last week, reports had come in of Big B, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya’s COVID 19 positive tests, while had tested negative.



