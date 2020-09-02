Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan captures Mumbai's famous mural immortalising his Deewaar character

On the film front, he will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Shweta Bachchan is a social media star as she often shares unseen and rare photos of her father Amitabh Bachchan and the entire Bachchan family, and today, Shweta captured a mural immortalizing Amitabh’s 1975-Deewar character. Well, looks like, Shweta was in her car somewhere around Bandra-Worli Sea Link road in Mumbai and when she found the mural immortalising Amitabh Bachchan's character from Deewaar, a proud daughter couldn’t hold back and clicked a photo of the mural and share with her Instafam.

Clicking a photo of the building, Shweta Bachchan shared it on Instagram and her caption read, “B for (my)Beacon.” Soon after, brother Abhishek Bachchan left a comment raising a hands emoticon celebrating their father's popularity and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left the folded hands emoticon and needless to say, the zillion fans of Big B were celebrating the photo. A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and after getting admitted to the hospital, they all are back home. Also, Abhishek was papped at the engagement ceremony of J P Dutta’s daughter, and that was his first public appearance post recovering from COVID 19.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan resumed shooting as he returned to the sets of reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. On the film front, he will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring and

