Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta shares PIC of blue sky talking about ‘absence’ as family battles COVID 19

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are currently admitted in the hospital after they tested positive for the novel Coronavirus

A few days back, the entire nation was jolted with the news of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and testing positive for COVID 19, and as we speak, all of them are in the hospital undergoing treatment for the novel Coronavirus. Thanks to social media, Big B keeps updating fans with his health and also makes sure to thank his sea of fans for their unconditional love and support, and often, shares positive thoughts. And today, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, posted a picture of the blue sky and spoke of ‘absence’ and fans were quick to understand that her post was seen in the context of her family’s struggle against Coronavirus.

Alongside the photo of the gorgeous blue sky, also indicative of hope amidst sorrow, she wrote, “... absence is like the sky, spread over everything” - C.S Lewis.” Since Shweta’s family is fighting the novel Coronavirus, Shweta hasn’t been posting social media posts regularly and interestingly, her last post was dedicated to her father on the occasion of Father’s Day wherein she shared a childhood photo with daddy and alongside, her note read, “Don’t worry about insects in general Don’t worry about parents Don’t worry about boys Don’t worry about disappointments….”

Although it’s been more than a week that Big B and Abhishek Bachchan are hospitalized, however, reports suggest that the two are doing fine and responding well to the treatment. As we speak, Big B and Abhishek are in the isolation ward of Nanavati hospital and while earlier, Aishwarya and eight-year-old Aaradhya were quarantining at home, however, after testing positive, they were shifted to the hospital. A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a poem penned by his father to thank the doctors as he wrote, “Words from Babuji .. for them that work tirelessly, relentlessly , unselfishly to keep us protected :मैं हूँ उनके साथ, खड़ी जो सीधी रखते अपनी रीढ़। कभी नहीं जो तज सकते हैं अपना न्यायोचित अधिकार…….”

