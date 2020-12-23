Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda gives fans glimpse of her life by unveiling her Instagram profile

Navya Naveli Nanda has made her Instagram profile public. Her verified account has more than 80K followers. Take a look.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter always manages to grab a lot of attention. Navya has now made her Instagram profile public. Currently, the verified account has more than 80K followers and 104 posts. By unveiling her Instagram profile, she has shared glimpses of her life with her fans. Her profile consists of pictures from her vacations with family, childhood throwback stills with brother Agastya Nanda and more.

Navya had made her Instagram debut in 2017. Navya shared her first post in August 2017, and it is a picture of her with her father Nikhil Nanda. She captioned it as, “Daddy cool.” Her second picture is from her family vacation in the Maldives. The picture features Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh and , Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya.

Navya shared a picture with ’s son, Aryan in November 2018 and she has also shared several pictures with brother Agastya for the past few years.

In July this year, she has shared a picture of herself with Amitabh and she captioned it as, “Jr. & Sr.” She uploaded her latest picture two days back and captioned it as, “It’s a happy Sunday.” Her friends and Alaviaa Jaaferi dropped comments on her post.

Navya’s brother Agastya also made his Instagram debut earlier this year. His account includes pictures of him with sister Navya and friends. And most of his pictures have been liked by uncle Abhishek Bachchan.

Navya is a digital technology graduate from Fordham University and she also has a health organisation called Aara.

