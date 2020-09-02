Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda opens up on 'severe anxiety' issues: Feel like I hit rock bottom

Navya Nanda's brief chat on mental health won praise from her mum Shweta Bachchan Nanda who dropped a comment on the video and lauded her daughter's efforts.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter Navya Nanda has opened up for the first time about anxiety issues and seeking therapy in an online chat as part of her organisation's efforts to normalise mental health talk. Navya, along with three other women, spoke about mental health and their experience with therapy in a 30-minute conversation. In the video, Navya addresses the need for therapy and also stated that she had 'severe anxiety' issues which led to her seeking therapy.

Navya's mum Shweta commented on the video and said 'Bravo'. Recounting her experience, Navya said, "I went fairly recently, like you said that you realise when you hit rock bottom. I feel like I hit rock bottom multiple times and I just couldn’t figure out why. I was like okay, obviously something has to change, I need to talk about it. I think it helped coming to that conclusion. Now once a week I am in that routine and I don’t think I am even close to hitting rock bottom because I have everything in control, I am talking to someone. Now I can identify what are the things that even get me to hit rock bottom. People realise too late sometimes that they need to get help."

She even added that she now enjoys her weekly therapy sessions and that speaking to someone for one hour weekly is indeed helpful. Further, Navya said, "There have been times in my life when I haven’t been surrounded by positive people and I have seen how negatively it has impacted the way that I think. Not just about myself but about the world. I have learnt from then on that I am only going to surround myself with people who make me feel good and happy."

Navya even revealed that reality shows like Indian Matchmaking help her de-stress. She graduated this year from UK's Fordham University and celebrated with a small graduation ceremony at home. Click here to watch Navya Nanda's chat on mental health.

Credits :Pinkvilla

