Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda makes his Instagram debut; Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan drop comments

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda has made his social media debut this week with quirky posts.
Mumbai
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda made his Instagram debut recently with quirky posts. Soon after he posted, his Instagram account grabbed a lot of attention. Agastya’s uncle Abhishek Bachchan liked all his posts, while his sister Navya Naveli Nanda and friends Suhana Khan and Alia Bhatt dropped comments on his posts. His Instagram feed includes pictures of him with his sister and friends. Big B’s grandson has uploaded a throwback picture of him along with Navya from their childhood.

In the same post, Navya wrote “Oh hello” in the comments section, while in another post, she asked, “Are you trying to be edgy?” The post shows Agastya, with the caption ‘I believe in the hustle, I don’t f**k with luck’ written next to him. In the same post, Alia Bhatt wrote, “hahaha exactly please explain your actions”. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan wrote “Unfollowing” in the comment section of one of Agastya’s latest posts. Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Agastya Nanda (@agastya.nanda) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Agastya Nanda (@agastya.nanda) on

Agastya and Suhana have often posed for pictures together; the duo shares a good bond. Agastya Nanda is the son of industrialist Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan. 

Earlier this year, during the lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a picture of him working out at his home gym with Agastya. In the caption, he wrote, “Fight .. fight the fit .. fit the fight .. reflective mirrors , laterally inverted imagery .. and the inspiration with Grandson.”

Also Read: Agastya Nanda: From basic tees to black tux; Take cues from the star kid on how to look effortlessly cool

Credits :Agastya Nanda Instagram

