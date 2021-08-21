Amitabh Bachchan’s latest avatar in a funky outfit is displayed in varied colors; Check out the PIC

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the busiest actors currently working in the Hindi film industry. He has several big-ticket films lined up either waiting to be shot or getting a release date. One of his films, ‘Chehre’ which also stars Emraan Hashmi in the leading part is finally gearing up to be out in the theaters. The makers have decided to release the film on 27 August. Apart from that, one of his most awaited films is ‘Jhund’ where he is portraying the leading part in Nagraj Manjule’s directorial. Nagraj is known for predominantly working in Marathi cinema.

Nagraj has previously directed ‘Fandry’ and ‘Sairat’. While both the films received great reviews, Sairat turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Marathi cinema. has recently directed Amitabh Bachchan in Mayday. In a chat with PTI, he spoke about working with the star and said, “He is a delight to work with. I've never seen a more dedicated actor, we are nothing in front of him. Once he is on set, he will keep rehearsing, keep thinking about the scene. It's phenomenal.” Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a picture on Instagram in a lovely outfit in varied shades of colors.

Ajay further said, “I've known him since I was a kid. So whatever I had to take away from him, I must've taken it back then. It's imbibed. With him, it's a different rapport.” Speaking about getting Mr. Bachchan on board for the project, Ajay said, “From childhood, I could tell him whatever I wanted to. It took him two minutes to come on board. One narration and that's it.”

