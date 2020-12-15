Amitabh Bachchan’s latest post on 2021 leaves netizens in splits: I wish it stays protected from the evil eye

Amitabh Bachchan shared a quirky post in an attempt to protect the year 2021 from the evil eye. Take a look.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active celebrities on social media. On Tuesday, the 78-year-old took to his Instagram and Twitter handles to share a quirky post in an attempt to protect the year 2021 from the evil eye. The megastar has shared a picture of 2021 with an icon of lemon and green chillies. He has left netizens in splits with his latest post.

While expressing his concerns over how the new year 2021 will turn out since this year has been a difficult year for the entire world due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Pink actor has also penned a note. He wrote, “Do hazaar bees ke ant par, ab kuchh hi baaki hai. Nazar na lage, ikkis vaali tangdi par bhaiya, nimbu mirchi taang de.”

Soon netizens started commenting on his post. dropped an evil eye emoticon, while author Bhawana Somaaya wrote, “Good one.”

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. He is currently hosting the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The actor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama Brahmastra alongside , , Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. He also has Nagraj Manjule's sports biopic Jhund and Chehre with Emraan Hashmi in the pipeline. Amitabh has also collaborated with for MayDay.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan wishes choreographer Remo D’Souza a speedy recovery; Pens a heartfelt note on Twitter

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×