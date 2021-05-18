Amitabh Bachchan’s office Janak flooded as Cyclone Tauktae hits Mumbai; Says 'Shelters for staff blown away'

The Cyclone Tauktae has hit Mumbai city resulting in heavy rainfall. Amitabh Bachchan revealed that his office is flooded with rainwater in his new blog.

Amid the ongoing second wave of Coronavirus, Cyclone Tauktae's arrival has made things more difficult. Maharashtra's coastal line witnessed heavy rainfall and strong winds due to the cyclone. The state government had alerted people ahead of the cyclone arrival and even took precautions. Pictures of flooded roads, fallen trees, damaged cars are going viral on social media. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan revealed that his office, Janak was flooded when Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai on Monday night. The actor shared the news in his latest blog.

Amitabh Bachchan also said shelters for his staff were also blown away due to the heavy wind. As mentioned in his blog, "There is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone .. the pounding and the lashing rains all day .. trees fell, leakages all over , flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office .. impromptu plastic cover sheets still in prep for the heavy Monsoon rain , ripped apart .. sheds and shelters for some staff blown away ..BUT the spirit of fight impregnable .. all hands on deck .. stepping out , repairing , preventing helping in extenuating circumstances drenched .. but on it."

The actor hailed his staff and said that they were all drenched in water but still kept on working. “I immediately asked them to change and gave clothes from my wardrobe,” he added. He called the cyclone an ‘uninvited guest’.

On the work front, the legend has a lot of films lined up. His film Chehre with Emraan Hashmi was scheduled to release last month but got postponed owing to the pandemic. The actor is currently working for the film Goodbye. He will also be seen in Brahmastra.

